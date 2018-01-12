Councillors expected to back pledge to stamp out modern slavery

People in South Tyneside are being asked to help them combat modern day slavery.

A commitment to help eradicate slavery and exploitation of vulnerable people is set to be endorsed South Tyneside Council.

The new policy aims to set out action to be taken by the local authority, to understand the risks associated with potential modern slavery to ensure it doesn’t exist in businesses or supply chains.

Coun Ed Malcolm, lead member for resources and innovation, said: “We are committed to playing our part in stamping out this evil practice by ensuring it does not exist in our corporate activities, in our suppliers and across our communities.

“This includes raising awareness and training among our community-facing staff, implementing robust recruitment procedures and making sure the organisations it deals with uphold standards in the welfare of its workforce.”

The council’s commitment to is being supported by Northumbria Police.

Chief Inspector Lisa Hogan said: “Many victims of modern day slavery may not see themselves as victims, or may not have the courage to come forward and talk about. It is really important that we raise awareness of the signs people should look out for.

If anyone suspects modern day slavery is taking place then we would urge them to let us know.”

Information can be reported to the Modern Day Slavery helpline on 0800 0121 700 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The pledge is expected to receive backing at a full meeting of South Tyneside Council on Thursday at 6pm at South Shields Town Hall.