Country and Western show set for South Shields theatre

Country and western fans are being offered a feast of their favourite music next month.

A musical tribute to country legends like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers promises to take people to Nashville and back in one night at the Customs House in South Shields.

The Legends of American Country Show

The hugely popular The Legends of American Country Show rolls into theatre on Tuesday, February 5, at 7.30pm.

The show has has been seen by more than 250,000 people and features four top singers – Joe Moore, James McGarrity and Rod and Tracey McAuley – and a live six-piece band.

They pack as many hits as possible into two hours from the likes of Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Merle Haggard and Don Williams.

James McGarrity, who is also chief executive officer of JMG Music Group, which produces the show, said: “A full live band of award-winning top musicians, coupled with an authentic stage set and state of the art sound and lighting equipment, deservedly makes this the top show of its kind and most successful in Europe.”

Tickets for The Legends of American Country Show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost from £20 and available from the Customs House box office.