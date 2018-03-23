Couple’s plea to help solve decade-long damp problem

A breast cancer survivor and her husband are pleading with housing chiefs to sort out their damp-ridden home once and for all.

For ten years, Pat and Trevor Banks say the property in Curran House Mews, Jarrow, has been riddled with mould following issues with damp.

Curran House Mews residents Pat and Trevor Banks damp problems

Despite a number of visits by housing inspectors over the years, they say the issue has failed to be fixed.

Now the problem is spreading throughout their home and has even destroyed some of their belongings.

South Tyneside Homes say since the damp was reported, a number of measures have been taken in a bid to solve the problem.

Mrs Banks, 69, who has battled breast cancer, said: “We moved in 10 years ago and we have had it since then.

“It started in the cupboard but over the years it has got worse.

“We have had a number of council workers out and we were told it was condensation and to open our windows and keep our heating on full blast.

“My husband has had a heart attack and I’ve battled breast cancer. We don’t want to leave the bungalow, but it’s not getting any better.

“Inspectors keep coming out but nothing is happening to fix the problem. And now they are saying it is affecting the roof beams.”

Mrs Banks said both herself and her husband suffer from ill health and she has recently come out of hospital.

She added: “We really have had enough. I’ve had to throw loads of things away as they’ve ended up covered in mould.

“It’s now in our bedroom and spare bedroom - it’s just not on.”

A spokesman for South Tyneside Homes said: “Since damp was reported at the property, we have taken a variety of measures to try to remedy the problem, including replacing lead flashing, applying anti-mould paint and installing loft insulation.

“A surveyor is due to visit the property this week to assess it for foam insulation for the roof eaves.

“The tenants have been kept updated throughout.”