Course is the best medicine to help Nadia treat pets

A pharmacy is aiming to make syre all its customers get the care they need - whether they have two legs or four.

Flagg Court Pharmacy in South Shields is celebrating after medicine counter assistant Nadia Leal was presented with an award for her performance on the Suitably Qualified Person training through the Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority (AMTRA).

The course saw her focus on the horse and companion animals - cats and dogs - so that she can help customers who call in to buy medication and medicines for their pets.

In addition to her trophy, Nadia, 30, from Jarrow, was presented with £150.

Nadia, who has worked at the business for two years, said: “The pharmacy sells a lot of wormer and flea treatments.

“Sometimes customers ask about information and have questions, and this will help.”

Tony Schofield is the owner and superintendent pharmacist of the business, which has 12 members of staff.

He believes the training helps give his team confidence to answer questions from customers, as well as add to their skills and training.

He said: “We have, for some time, sold animal medicines and while it’s not a legal requirement to sell them, the pharmacy has a number of staff who have done this course because we like to make sure the public are getting the best quality advice they can.

“We’re very pleased Nadia was presented with her prize.”

Eve Schofield, the business’s quality manager, has also previously completed the same course and acts as a mentor to others in the team.