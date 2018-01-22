Court Round-up: Cases dealt with by South Tyneside magistrates

The following cases have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Carl Joseph Dawson, 51, Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to tattooing a person under the age of 18, at Mashall Wallis Road on October 7, 2017.

He was fined £200 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £85.

Lee Hepplewhite, 31, of Hatfield Square, South Shields, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, on November 20, 2017. He was told to pay compensation of £200 and costs of £85.

Alan Gary Caldwell, 46, of Finchale Road, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a black Nissan Qashqai with excess alcohol, on Bede Walk, on December 23, 2017.

He was fined £100 and told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85. His driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Karl Palmer, 30, of Petrel Close, South Shields, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in King Street, on December 29.

He was fined £150 and told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £50.

Stacey Donaldson, 38, of Grace Court, South Shields, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Dean Road on Christmas Day.

She was discharged conditionally for nine months and told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Mark Ian Mason, 40, of Cook Close, South Shields, pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage, on September 2, 2017.

He was sentenced to a community order for 12 months, with a six-month alcohol treatment programme, and was told to take part in 25 days’ specified activity. He was to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85.

Matthew Jordan Oord, 27, of Dale Street, South Shields, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on December 17, 2017.

He was sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with supervision. He was told to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £85.