Court round-up: South Tyneside cases dealt with by magistrates

The following people have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:

Shaun Hession, 26, of Gaskell Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan NV200 Acenta on Westoe Road, with excess alcohol, on September 17, 2017.

He was fined £300 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Scott David Craig, 34, of Calf Close Lane, Jarrow, pleaded guilty assaulting a detention officer on January 1.

He also admitted breaching a restraining order on December 31, 2017.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment and was told to pay compensation of £200.

Mark Darren Seff, 40, of Pine Avenue, Harton Nook, South Shields, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order on January 1.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for nine months, with nine months’ electronically-monitored night-time curfew from 8pm until 8am.

He was also told to pay compensation of £30.

Natalie Carla Clark, 34, of Barnard Crescent, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Hibernian Road, while disqualified and having no insurance, on October 16, 2017.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ specified activity.

She was also told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and prosecution costs of £85.

She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Lee Hamilton, 30, of Warkworth Terrace, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi Q3 on Warkworth Terrace, on October 22, 2017, with excess alcohol, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence.

He was fined £500 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50 and prosecution costs of £85.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 42 months.