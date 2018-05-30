45 Sunderland fans and 81 Newcastle fans banned from all travel abroad during World Cup

Scores of Sunderland and Newcastle fans have been banned from travelling abroad during the World Cup.

The 45 Sunderland fans and 81 Newcastle United fans are subject to banning orders, so will have to surrender their passports for the duration of the tournament under tough rules in place to tackle trouble at games.

Picture by PA of the FIFA World Cup trophy

The World Cup begins in Russia in June 14, with the final taking place on July 15 - meaning those subject to the ban won't be able to travel for more than a month of the summer holiday season.



Nothumbria Police said if they fail to hand over their documentation, the next letter they receive in the post could be a summons to court.

Sergeant Chris Blyth, head of Northumbria Police's Football Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "These individuals would have already received a letter from the UK Football Policing Unit informing them of the passport surrender.



"It is one of the consequences of acting inappropriately at a football match and other supporters should take note about the restrictions it can put on your life.



"Getting drunk and getting involved in disorder won't just stop you from being able to follow your team but it could stop you from topping up your tan.



Sergeant Blyth said bad behaviour among fans has fallen in recent years with just four banning orders being handed out last season and a low number of arrests.

Earlier in May praised supporters for their good behaviour over the last 10 months.



But he said the passport surrender shows just how big an impact a banning order can have on the minority of people who do act out at the football.



"The vast majority of supporters are very well behaved and earlier this month I was full of praise for the people who have passed through the turnstiles this year," he said.



"I'm proud to say that in recent years our football fans have worked really closely with police and partners and they deserve a huge amount of credit.



"It is just a small minority of people who ruin the experience for other supporters and this passport surrender shows just how big an impact a banning order can have.



"They can also affect your future career prospects as they may be disclosed to employers through a vetting process or DBS check.



"We will continue to educate younger fans about the consequences of football disorder and take swift action against those who do step out of line."



A large number of those currently subject to an order received them following the Tyne-Wear derby in April 2013.



A number of people were arrested for football-related disorder and are still subject to banning orders more than five years later.



Fans can apply for an exemption from the passport surrender if they can prove to the Football Banning Orders Authority (FBOA) that they need to travel abroad.



Following the European Championships in France in 2016, eight fans were summonsed to court for failing to surrender their passports before the deadline.