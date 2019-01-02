Adam Johnson's sister tweets that disgraced footballer 'will be home this year'

Former Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson is set to be released from prison this year, according to his sister.

Johnson, 31, was playing for Sunderland in 2015 when he was charged three counts of sexual activity with a child, and one count of grooming.

At his trial in February 2016, the winger admitted grooming and one count of sexual activity with a child, relating to kissing an underage girl.

In March, he was convicted of one further count of sexual activity with a child, and cleared of the third after a 16-day trial. He was sentenced to six years in prison.



In the early hours of New Year's Day, sister Faye Johnson posted a message on her Twitter account to say: "I can finally say my brother is home this year."

It is believed that Johnson will be eligible for parole in the spring, having served half of his sentence. In another post on her Twitter account, Faye added: "March soon come."

Adam Johnson's mug shot, which was released by police following his conviction in 2016.

Johnson immediately lodged appeals against his conviction and six-year sentence with the Court of Appeal following his trial.

These were thrown out by a judge, and second attempts made by Johnson and his legal team were also quashed.



While being sentenced for the charges, Judge Jonathan Rose told Bradford Crown Court that Johnson's victim had suffered "severe psychological harm" as a result of his crimes.