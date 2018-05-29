Adrenaline stolen as district nurse's car is targeted in break-in

A substantial amount of medication was snatched from a car belonging to a district nurse as it was parked up overnight on a South Shields street.

Northumbria Police has issued a safety warning following the theft when the car was broken into in Russell Avenue, which is off Centenary Avenue and a short distance away from the Nook.

Russell Avenue in South Shields. Image copyright Google Maps.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 11pm on Sunday and 11am yesterday, Bank Holiday Monday.

Offenders stole bank cards, cash and needles, as well as a quantity of Epinephrine, known more commonly as adrenaline.

The medication could be harmful if taken incorrectly or to someone it has not been prescribed to.

Officers are now urging for the drugs to be returned safely.

Anyone who finds the items, or knows anything about the theft, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 479 280518.