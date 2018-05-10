Age Concern boss guilty of stealing £700,000 in charity money

An Age Concern boss has been convicted of pocketing £700,000 belonging to the charity.

Chief Executive John Briers paid 60 of the organisation's cheques into his own bank account, awarded himself 11 unauthorised bonuses and 19 additional pension contributions.

The 57-year-old pleaded not guilty to three offences of fraud between January 2007 and August 2015, when he was Chief Executive Officer at Age Concern South Tyneside, based at Beach Road, South Shields, and has been tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

After around two hours deliberation jurors found him guilty of all charges.

Judge Tim Gittins will sentence Briers at a later date.

Briers told jurors, from the witness box, he was entitled to the payments and bonuses that went into his bank and that he also used the account to pay cash for services used by the charity.

He denied being involved in any deception.

However Briers, of Woodstock Road, Gateshead, has now been convicted of taking £433,236 through fraudulent cheques which he claimed were for suppliers, that he paid himself £104,560 in bonuses, including a special, duplicate monthly salary of £5,756 on one occasion, and that he used £169,703 of the charity's cash to top-up his pension.