Anger after break-in at Hebburn food bank site

Callous thieves have tried to break into a lifeline food bank site in South Tyneside.

Burglars targeted bins at Hebburn Helps in the early hours of yesterday, shortly before 1am.

Bosses at the food bank have contacted police over the incident, with officers now investigating.

The food bank, based at South Tyneside Children’s Centre, in Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, provides items to families in need and is run by volunteers.

Chairperson Angie Comerford spoke of her disappointment that the site had been targeted in such a way.

“Thankfully we’ve got the CCTV footage to pass on to police and it shows these people quite clearly,” said Angie.

“Staff at the garage nearby say they come around this way every few weeks.

“You can see one lad going through the bags for about 10 minutes.

“It’s being classed as a burglary, but nothing has been taken so we’ve been lucky.

“To be honest it is more of an inconvenience than anything because we have to tidy things up.

“It’s still disappointing that some people would choose to do this though.”

It is not the first time thieves have tried to break in at Hebburn Helps.

In June last year a shed storing a range of sanitary products belonging to the organisation was damaged.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At around 7.25am on Thursday police received a report of a burglary at the food bank on Campbell Park road in Hebburn.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information about the burglary should call 101 quoting log 119 080218.”