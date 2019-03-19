Antisocial behaviour projects given £10,000 cash injection to fund mobile CCTV and sessions to divert children away from trouble

Two South Tyneside projects have been given funding to help them crackdown on bad behaviour.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC, has given a £10,000 grant to support the initiatives as they aim to crackdown on youth-related disorder – a key priority for both Dame Vera and the South Tyneside Community Partnership.

Funding will enable the purchase of a mobile CCTV camera used to act as a deterrent to would-be antisocial individuals.

Existing cameras have already proved successful in helping police interventions and securing prosecutions.

The second beneficiary Hedworthfield Community Association in Jarrow, which thanks to funding, will be employing a sports coach to run week night and weekend sessions for young people at its all-weather pitch.

The projects aim to divert young people away from antisocial behaviour and help residents reclaim local spaces.

Dame Vera, said: “South Tyneside Council are working closely with Northumbria Police to tackle anti-social behaviour across the borough.

"I’m pleased that this grant, in part will be invested in a mobile CCTV to further support the council’s work.

"ASB is not tolerated in South Tyneside and I know the new mobile CCTV will be utilised to catch offenders”

Councillor Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We are very grateful for this funding and thank Dame Vera for her support.

“Everyone has the right to live in a peaceful and safe community.

"While 98% of local people say they do feel safe, we want all of our residents to feel confident.

“This is why this funding will be used to put measures in place that focus on fostering positive relationships with young people and providing diversionary sporting activities that encourage them to channel their energy into something more constructive.

“The additional mobile CCTV will also help to act as a deterrent in areas where anti-social behaviour may be identified as an issue.”