Armed police swoop on South Shields street after fears man had firearm
Three men have been arrested after an armed police operation.
Northumbria Police carried out a search warrant in Forber Avenue, off Prince Edward Road, after it was reported a man might have access to a weapon.
The police helicopter was drafted in, with the road closed to traffic during the incident on the evening of Friday, July 23.
A 27-year-old man has been released on police bail as inquiries continue, while the other two were released without further action.
A force spokesperson said: “On Friday a warrant was executed at an address on Forber Avenue in South Shields after it was reported that a man may have access to a firearm.
“Officers searched the address but no weapon was located.
"Three men – aged 27, 33 and 38 – were arrested in connection with the report.
“An investigation is ongoing.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website quoting log NP-20210723-0386.”