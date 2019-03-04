Arrest after reports of man armed with ‘large’ knife in South Shields street

Police have made an arrest after reports of a man armed with a “large” knife in a South Tyneside street.

Officers were called to Hudson Street, Tyne Dock, South Shields, at around 1.30pm, today, after concerns were raised.

When police arrived they found a man in possession of a knife.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At about 1.30pm, today, police received a report a man had been seen carrying a large knife on Hudson Street in South Shields.”

The spokesman said officers attended and a 22-year-old man was arrested and a knife was seized.

“Nobody has been injured and the man remains in police custody at this time.”