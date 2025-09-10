Arson investigation launched after a van was set alight in South Shields
Emergency services were called to Heaton Gardens, in South Shields, during the early hours of Wednesday, September 10, following reports of a vehicle fire.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) dispatched one appliance from the South Shields Community Fire Station to extinguish the van fire at around 12.30am.
Fire crews were at the scene for roughly 20 minutes and they have confirmed that no one was hurt as a result of the incident.
A TWFRS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that earlier this morning (Wednesday 10th September) one fire appliance was in attendance of a vehicle fire in South Shields.
“The emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 00.26 and a crew from South Shields Community Fire Station was dispatched to a location on Heaton Gardens.
“The source of the fire was a van. The police were informed of the incident, and no persons were in need of assistance at the scene.
“Our crew left the incident at 00.47 once the fire had been safely extinguished.”
Northumbria Police have confirmed that they are treating the incident as arson and are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them.
A spokesperson for the Force commented: “Just after 12.35am this morning (Wednesday), we received a report of a car fire in the Heaton Gardens area of South Shields.
“Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished. Thankfully, nobody was injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing however the fire is being treated as suspected arson.
“Anyone with information should send us a DM on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our Force website.
“For those unable to contact us through the above ways, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250910-0022.”