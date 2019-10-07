Assaulting police, carrying an offensive weapon and stealing from Poundland, TK Maxx and Wilko - the latest cases heard in court round-up
The following cases were heard at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court:
Callum Jordan Robinson, 29, of Carnegie Street, Sunderland, was found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a vehicle. He was fined £290, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.
Victoria Donkin, 35, of Balmoral Terrace, Sunderland, was given a two-year community order. She pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft from shops including, Poundland, River Island, Debenhams, TK Maxx and Wilko. She was ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge.
Gary Shaun Bewick, 34, of Amalfi Tower, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting police officers. He was given an 18-month community order and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.
John Errington, 49, of Trinity Square, Sunderland, was fined £40 after admitting a charge of threatening behaviour. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.
Alan Prest, 39, of Featherston Street, Roker, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment. He was fined £108 and ordered to pay £300 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also placed on a five-year restraining order.
Liam Samuel Hall, 31, of Western Approach, South Shields, admitted criminal damage and carrying an offensive weapon. He was given a 12-month community order and told to pay compensation of £80, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £90.
Claire Ashley Plummer, 40, of Belstone Court, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge. She was also given three penalty points.