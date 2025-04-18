Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested as part of an attempted murder investigation in Sunderland following a collision on the A183 Coast Road in Whitburn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 7.40pm on Thursday (April 17), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A183 Coast Road in Whitburn, close to the junction with Sea Lane.

An attempted murder investigation has been launched following an alleged altercation in Whitburn. | Google

“Following an alleged altercation, it was reported that a grey Ford Fiesta car was travelling southbound when it came off the road and collided with a motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The motorcycle rider – a man in his 20s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.”

The road was closed overnight and has since reopened, and officers are now appealing to the public for information to help understand the moments leading up to the collision.

Detective Inspector John Baines, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has clearly been a very serious incident which has resulted in a man sustaining serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and our officers will remain in the area for a number of hours to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“I am now asking anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.

“Your information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital as we look to build a clear picture of what has happened.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, in particular witnesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, are urged to contact Northumbria Police via social media, or by the report forms on the Northumbria Police website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number: NP-20250417-1046.