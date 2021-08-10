Tearful Kyron Winlow, 24, was given the warning by his own solicitor when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He was caught at the wheel of a Renault Captur car by police in Laygate, South Shields, on Sunday, March 7.

Winlow, of Westmoreland Road, Marsden, was also driving without insurance, the magistrates were told..

The case was heard at South Tyneside Law Courts.

David Forrester, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned so that a psychiatric report could be obtained ahead of a sentencing hearing.

He told the court: “He is subject to a suspended prison sentence. He is at real risk of being sent to prison.

“I’d invite the court for a full risk assessment. I have some concerns in regard to his mental health.”

Winlow pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said only: “Guilty pleas were entered at the first opportunity.”

Winlow was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for two years, in December for a charge of aggravated vehicle taking.

He was already serving a 22-month disqualification for drink-driving, imposed in May 2019.

Magistrates agreed to Mr Forrester’s request, and adjourned the case for reports until the next hearing which is to be held at the same court Tuesday, September 21.

Winlow, who cried at times during the hearing and was handed a box of tissues, was granted unconditional bail.