Blocks of cannabis with street value of £10k found dumped in park

Police are appealing for the "owner" of drugs to come forward after four blocks of cannabis were found on park land.

Visitors to Temple Park Fields in South Shields called police after they discovered the wrapped packages inside a carrier bag.

Each block weighs just over 500g, making the total weight of the four blocks two kilograms.

It is estimated the quantity of cannabis has an estimated street value of around £10,000 – and police are keen the "owner comes forward."

South Shields Acting Inspector Steve Prested said: “This is quite a substantial amount of cannabis that has been found and I’m pretty sure whoever it belongs to would like to know what has happened to it.

"We’ll be carrying out our own inquiries to identify the owner but if the owner wants to get in contact with us we’d be more than happy to speak to them about the find.

“I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank the member of the public who handed this in as it has helped prevent illegal drugs from getting into the wrong hands.”

The force says "anyone who would like to claim ownership of the drugs" should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 453 160218.

Alternatively anyone with information can also ring 101 or pass this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.