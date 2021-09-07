The case was heard at South Tyneside Law Courts.

Mark Mahadeva, 45, of Arnold Street, Boldon Colliery, was spared immediate jail by magistrates who declined to activate a suspended 60-day term.

But they told him they would not hesitate to do so if he fails to stick to a new repayments' plan – and must come back to court in November to prove he is.

Mahadeva racked up fines and costs of £2,865 between December 2015 and April 2018, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

His financial penalties came from two charges each of speeding and having no vehicle excise licence.

And he also failed to provide police with information as to the driver of his motor, and did not send a child to school.

Defence solicitor Geoffrey Forrester told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court jobless Mahadeva had paid around £1,000.

He insisted his client had inadvertently fallen into arrears – and urged magistrates not to activate the suspended sentence.

They agreed – but chair of the bench, Emily Aitken-Fell, warned Mahadeva he was in “last-chance saloon” if he did not pay at £40 a month.

She said the sentence, imposed two years ago, would be activated at his next day in court if he failed to cough up.

At the same hearing, Mahadeva was disqualified from drink-driving for 23 months – but Mr Forrester immediately launched an appeal.

The court heard Mahadeva refused to admit his guilt but was convicted at trial at the same court in May.

He was allegedly seen getting out of the driver’s seat of a black Mercedes by police in McAnany Avenue, West Harton, South Shields.

A breath test on Thursday, February 14, showed 92mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

At trial, he maintained his innocence and claimed the police version of events was wrong.

He was also handed a 23-month community order and 15 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service.

And he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 court costs, and a £95 victim surcharge.

Mr Forrester successfully asked magistrates to suspend the driving disqualification ahead of Mahadeva’s new, as yet unset, appeal court date.