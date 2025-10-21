Boozy South Tyneside man shoulder charged one police officer and kicked another

A boozy South Tyneside man whacked a policeman in the face when he shoulder charged him after slipping his handcuffs after his arrest, a court heard.

Luke McLaughlin, 23, of Winskill Road, Brockley Whins, South Shields, banged against the PC’s lip after officers got him out of their vehicle to reapply his restraints.

The unruly shopfitter had first put his hands down his trousers to avoid being restrained - despite being ordered to place them behind his back.

For a reason not revealed, McLaughlin was then driven to Sunderland Royal Hospital, but his behaviour failed to improve - and he kicked another officer on his shins.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he committed the offences on Sunday, July 27, while subject to 12-month community order.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

That order was imposed in June after he was convicted of using threatening words and behaviour.

He has now been ordered to pay the officers compensation after pleading guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “Officers attended the defendant’s address to conduct arrest inquiries.

“As they were transferring him to a police station, it became apparent that he had slipped his handcuffs.

“They brought their vehicle to a stop and got the defendant out of the vehicle.

“He then put his hands down his trousers and was asked to remove them and put his hands behind his back, but he refused.

“The defendant then shoulder barged one of the officers, injuring his lip and causing pain.

“When he was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, the defendant tried to headbutt a door.

“A second officer confirms that the defendant kicked him on the shins. He was arrested.”

McLaughlin has two previous convictions from three offences but has no previous violence on his record.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “He accepts that he had consumed alcohol that night and he has little recollection of the incident.

“They weren’t deliberate assaults on the officers and he pleads guilty on the basis of recklessness.

“In struggling with the officers, he accepts that assaults have happened. It’s an aggravating factor that he is subject to a community order.

“He has been kept in the cells for two nights. These are offences that can result in custody, which has very much concerned him.”

Magistrates ordered McLaughlin to pay each officer £50 compensation and fined him £140, with £85 court costs and a £56 victim surcharge.