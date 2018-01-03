Bouncers attacked by drunken 'pack of animals' while protecting customers

Four contract workers attacked doormen "like a pack of animals" when they were refused entry to a city bar.

Supervisor Kevin Matuszek, 42, and his fellow asbestos strippers Danny Matuszek, 19, Antonio Milonas, 42, and Scott Mallaburn, 29, had visited pubs and bars after they clocked off early while working away from home in Exeter on Friday, May 12, last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard, after around seven hours of drinking, the men were refused entry to the Old Fire House by bouncers, who thought they appeared "boisterous" and drunk.

The refusal led to "all hell breaking loose", with the men lashing out with feet and fists and even sandwich boards and bar signs being thrown into the pub's outside courtyard, which was packed with drinkers.

One woman witness described the ten minutes of violence, which was captured on CCTV and played in court, as "horrific".

Four bouncers suffered varying degrees of injury while trying to protect themselves and the pub's customers from the attack.

Matuszek senior, of Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow, his son, Matuszek junior, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, Milonas, of Brackley Grove, North Shields, and Mallaburn, of Parkhurst Road, Sunderland, all pleaded guilty to affray when they appeared at Exeter's city magistrates court.

Their case was transferred north for sentence.

Judge Paul Sloan said the attack was "drunken, gratuitous violence" and told the men: "You took exception to the stance adopted by the doorstaff.

"You began to be abusive and aggressive as well as threaten violence.

"There was some pushing and shoving then the situation calmed down for a period.

"Then, as described by more than one witness, all hell broke loose.

"Four doormen were attacked.

"Punches and kicks were delivered.

"A wooden advertising board was thrown at doormen, as well as other items.

"One described you as behaving like a pack of animals."

Judge Sloan added: "One witness described the scene as horrific.

"It was clear to her the doormen were trying to protect not only themselves but the customers within the premises."

The judge sentenced all four men to 12-months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 100 hours unpaid work, £500 compensation and £150 costs.

Matuszek jnr, who has a previous ASBO on his record, has to complete just 80 hours unpaid work but has additional rehabilitation requirements.

The court heard all four men have criminal records but have not been in recent trouble and have all expressed remorse for their drunken behaviour.

All have good work records with positive references and future employment prospects.

Jamie Adams, defending both Matuszeks, said the father and son are "ashamed and remorseful" about their involvement and accept their behaviour was disgraceful that day.

Barry Robson, defending Milonas, said the dad-of-six is "ashamed" and did not usually drink while working away but had been that day.