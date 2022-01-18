The incident is on the B1298 Stanhope Road near Talbot Road.

CCTV images show three police cars parked on the side of the road, one of which has its emergency lights on. Motorists have been warned to “expect delays in both directions due to emergency Services attending the incident”.

Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details.

Three police cars attending an incident in South Shields. Photograph: North East Live Traffic