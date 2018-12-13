Cannabis plants as big as a Christmas trees uncovered after police officers follow their noses

A team of police officers on the look out for a wanted man were led to a cannabis farm after they caught a wiff of something suspicious.

Northumbria Police officers executing a search warrant in South Shields were ready to accept defeat – until they smelt the large plants while out on the street.

The cannabis farm was discovered in Forth Court in South Shields. Image copyright Google Maps.

As part of a number of early-morning raids on, officers attended an address on Forth Court, off Harton Lane, looking for a man wanted in connection with a burglary in the town.

With the suspect nowhere to be seen, officers were ready to return to the station and map out their next move.

But a strong aroma soon led officers to one of the property’s rear bedrooms where a small cannabis farm was discovered.

The drugs, thought to have an estimated street value of £4,000, were seized and the farm subsequently dismantled.

Some of the plants were found under a lighting rig.

A 30-year-old man was interviewed under caution and is to be summoned to court in relation to alleged cannabis production.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the wanted man following the find, which was made on Wednesday.

A large amount of equipment was also found alongside the plants.