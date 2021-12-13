Upset Jessica Griffiths, 26, assaulted the woman twice within ten seconds near the Lord Nelson pub in Monkton Village, Jarrow.

Griffiths, who suffers mental health and personality disorder issues, grabbed her victim by the throat and punched her in the face.

After momentarily backing off, she attacked again, punching the woman on an arm and her chest on Saturday, July 17.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Griffiths required permanent health support and had been living at Jarrow’s Danesfield House facility.

The attack came after a planned take away meal to celebrate her victim’s big day had been called off.

And on the same day, Griffiths, of Brunel Terrace, Elswick, Newcastle, had also been diagnosed with Covid, and had other personal worries.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “There was a disagreement with the defendant. The complainant describes that at about 8pm the defendant leaves.

“She was approaching the Lord Nelson pub and was being followed by the victim, who wants to calm her down.

“The victim describes being grabbed by the throat and punched to the right side of her face.

“The defendant backed off but then approached again, punching her on an arm and upper chest.

“She suffered red marks to her arm, stinging to her face and soreness to a wrist.”

Griffiths, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

John Gibson, defending, said Griffiths had diagnosed learning difficulties, a personality disorder, ADHD and other health issues.

He added: “These diagnosis means she does have difficulty sometimes controlling her temper.

“Various things happened on July 17. She was diagnosed with Covid, and it was also the victim’s birthday.

“It had been planned that they would have a takeaway delivered and Jessica had been looking forward to it all week.

“The victim didn’t come into work until 3pm and said the meal would have to wait until the next week.

“She did warn the care worker to back off. Her victim said the attack lasted about ten seconds. She has moved to a different home.”

Magistrates ordered Griffiths to pay her victim £150 compensation.

