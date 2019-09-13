CCTV appeal after flare is set off in busy North East railway station
An investigation is underway after a flare was set off inside the region’s busiest train station, triggering the smoke alarms.
By Kevin Clark
Friday, 13th September 2019, 14:32 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago
British Transport Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a flare was lit inside Newcastle Central Station last month.
The incident happened at 10.40pm on Saturday, August 17.
A man is reported to have lit the flare then walked out of the station. Smoke from the flare then set off the station fire alarms.
Once outside, he threw the flare away then left the area.
Officers would like to speak to the man in the image.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 1900076433.
Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.