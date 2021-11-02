CCTV appeal launched after man attacked in South Shields
Northumbria Police have issued a CCTV appeal to find two men they want to speak to in connection with an assault in South Shields.
At about 8pm on September 9, it was reported that two men had entered Red Chilli on Sunderland Road and assaulted a man.
One is alleged to have pushed the victim to the ground and assaulted him, before a second suspect threw a drink can at him.
An investigation is ongoing and Northumbria police have identified two men who they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.
The two men were seen in the area at the time that the offence was committed and could have information that can assist police.
The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 099245L/21.
Alternatively you can email [email protected] or pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.