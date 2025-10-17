ChatGPT reveals the 13 ‘worst’ areas of South Tyneside

ChatGPT has ranked the ‘worst’ areas in the borough based on the number of crimes recorded per 1,000 residents.

The AI tool states that the data comes from Crystal Roof and covers the period from June 2024 up until May 2025.

The data has been broken down by council ward, with the Beacon & Bents ward ranking the highest in the borough.

Take a look at the ‘worst’ areas of South Tyneside, according to AI.

Beacon & Bents In the Beacon & Bents ward, there were 323 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Simonside & Rekendyke In the Simonside & Rekendyke ward, there were 233 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Simonside & Rekendyke In the Simonside & Rekendyke ward, there were 233 crimes per 1,000 residents.