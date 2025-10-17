ChatGPT reveals the 13 ‘worst’ areas of South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

AI has revealed the ‘worst’ areas of South Tyneside, according to crime rate data.

ChatGPT has ranked the ‘worst’ areas in the borough based on the number of crimes recorded per 1,000 residents.

The AI tool states that the data comes from Crystal Roof and covers the period from June 2024 up until May 2025.

The data has been broken down by council ward, with the Beacon & Bents ward ranking the highest in the borough.

Take a look at the ‘worst’ areas of South Tyneside, according to AI.

*Photos are for illustrative purposes only.*

ChatGPT has revealed the 'worst' areas of South Tyneside, based on crime rate data.

1. AI reveals the 'worst' areas of South Tyneside

ChatGPT has revealed the 'worst' areas of South Tyneside, based on crime rate data. | Google Maps

In the Beacon & Bents ward, there were 323 crimes per 1,000 residents.

2. Beacon & Bents

In the Beacon & Bents ward, there were 323 crimes per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps

In the Simonside & Rekendyke ward, there were 233 crimes per 1,000 residents.

3. Simonside & Rekendyke

In the Simonside & Rekendyke ward, there were 233 crimes per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps

In the Bede ward, there were 187 crimes per 1,000 residents.

4. Bede

In the Bede ward, there were 187 crimes per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps

