Chinese takeaway owner chases off knife-wielding robbers with a plastic tray

Police are hunting a pair of robbers who targeted a Chinese takeaway - but were chased off by the owner, brandishing a plastic tray.

​At around 10.25pm on Tuesday, police received a report that two men had entered The Magic Wok takeaway on Welbeck Road in Walker, Newcastle.

One of them was armed with a knife, and threatened the female staff member, demanding she hand over cash from the till.

At this point the male owner of the takeaway emerged from the kitchen, and as one of the raiders tried to grab some money from the till he chased him out of the shop with a plastic tray.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and police are appealing for anyone with information about the attempted robbery to get in touch.

Officers particularly want to speak to anyone who may have seen those responsible acting suspiciously in the area of Welbeck Road on Tuesday evening.

They are both described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1131 02/01/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.