Cocaine worth £180,000 seized in South Shields raid

Bundles of cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £180,000 were recovered during the raid on an address in Baring Street.

At about 4pm on Thursday, October 14, officers from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team executed a warrant following a tip-off that drug-related criminality was taking place and discovered approximately two kilos of cocaine.

Around £12,000 in cash was also seized, along with mobile phones and equipment believed to be associated in drug supply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the seizure

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with the intent to supply and remains under investigation.

Sergeant Greg Johnson, who oversaw the strike, said: “This was another excellent outcome with officers able to seize a significant amount of cocaine – with a street value of up to £180,000.

“We are delighted to have discovered this illicit operation and ensure these drugs will not end up in the hands of some of the most vulnerable in our communities.

“This proactive activity is the latest in a number of warrants executed across Northumbria under the banner of Operation Sentinel – and there is much more to come.

Bundles of cocaine and cash were recovered

“This was also the second significant cocaine seizure that we secured in South Shields last week, so there is little doubt that we are denting the pockets of criminals.

“We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the community and our partners in order to tackle serious and violent criminality, and anybody involved should expect a knock on their door very soon. The net is tightening – and it might be your house that we turn up to next.”

Last Monday, October 11, a huge haul of crack cocaine was found inside an address in the Brabourne Street area of the town, along with £2,000 cash and various mobile phones.

A 25-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply remain under investigation.

Police were acting on a tip-off

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Quite often, behind these types of big drug deals are criminals who exploit vulnerable people and children.

“They recruit them and they immerse them into what is a dangerous world, forcing them to do their dirty work and take the risks that come with it.

“Thankfully we are seeing some really fantastic work by Northumbria Police who are going after those believed to be involved in organised crime. Stopping them in their tracks not only stops drugs from reaching the most vulnerable, but helps prevent further exploitation.

“I hope this news not only provides reassurance to local people that Northumbria Police is really committed to fighting drug crime but that it also sends a tough message to dealers who think they can operate across Tyne and Wear - you’re time will soon be up, officers will be on to you.”

Anyone who has information about criminality in their area is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101. Alternatively you can pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.