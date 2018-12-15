Concern grows for missing 16-year-old schoolgirl Ellie

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a schoolgirl who went missing after being dropped off for classes.

Durham Constabulary says it is concerned for the welfare of Ellie Fox.

Ellie, who is 16, was reported missing after being dropped off at Harton Academy school in Lisle Road in South Shields by her grandfather on Monday.

She has since been sighted in, and has links to, South Shields and Chester-le-Street.

Since going missing, Ellie has dyed her hair brown, which is not shown in the photo issued by the force.

Detective Inspector Tonya Cook, from Durham Constabulary, said: "Ellie's grandparents are extremely worried about her, and we urge her to get in touch with our control room on 101 so that we can give the support she needs."

If anybody has seen Ellie, or has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 101, quoting incident number 526 of December 10