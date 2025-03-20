Controlling South Shields man strangled his partner in a campaign of abuse

A controlling brute who strangled his partner and made her life a misery during a shocking campaign of physical and emotional abuse has been jailed.

Colin Williams, 43, attacked the woman but also slashed her clothes, cut her electrical sockets, stripped her of her money and wouldn't allow her to use her mobile phone.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after strangling her during one outburst last July, Williams asked her: "What if I went too far and killed you? I would have to tell your mam you went out and were never coming back."

The brave woman eventually contacted police working in a domestic abuse unit in South Shields, where she disclosed what she had been put through.

The court heard the pair had been together since the victim was just 16 but the bulk of the abuse took place between February 2023 and August 2024.

Prosecutor, Claire Anderson told the court that during the strangling incident Williams held his hands around her throat and pushed her against a wall.

Colin Williams. | Northumbria Police

He told her he "didn't care" when she complained about not being able to breathe properly.

He then attacked her again on a later occasion by repeatedly punching her.

She told police in interview she had been subject to physical, mental and emotional abuse.

Ms Anderson said: "He would also criticise her saying things like she has sat on her fat a*** all day just doing nothing."

"He also made threats towards her family members by threatening to stab her brother and drive a car through her mother's house."

In a statement made to the court, the woman said: "Since Colin was arrested in August 2024 I am trying my best to get on with my life.

"I never realised a life without him was possible.

"I feel like he broke me and I'm struggling to find myself after he destroyed my confidence.

"The main positive for me is I'm being supported and believed."

Williams, of Beattie Street, South Shields, was subject to a community order at the time of the offending and already has 29 previous convictions for 81 offences against him.

He pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Recorder James Wood told him: "(It) included verbally abusing your partner, physically abusing her, making threats of violence towards her and towards her family, controlled her finances and controlled the use of her mobile phone and damaged her property."

Shada Mellor, defending, said both parties agreed the relationship was toxic and unhealthy.

Ms Mellor added: "Both acknowledge the relationship is now over. That is particularly cemented by the time the defendant has had in custody.

"What is clear is there are currently areas in which the defendant requires assistance."

An indefinite restraining order was also imposed on Williams.