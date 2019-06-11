The UK music industry has teamed up with Counter Terrorism Policing to help music lovers stay safe and sound at festivals this summer.

The #BeSafeBeSound campaign aims to circulate vital safety advice to the public to ensure that the UK’s festivals are safe and enjoyable environments for everyone.

The campaign urges festival-goers to remain on their guard and report any concerns to security staff, who are there to help, at a festival site.

Counter Terrorism Policing has issued a range of quick tips for a safe festival experience. These include arriving early to allow time for extra security checks, being patient and packing light to speed up searches.

Remember not to leave bags unattended, and ensure your phone is charged in case of an emergency.