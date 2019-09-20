Court Round-Up: Assaulting a police officer, stealing vodka and criminal damage - the latest cases to be heard by magistrates
The following cases have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court:
Amanda Rose Gibson, 34, of Manor Way, Peterlee, was given a 12-month community order after admitting two charges of assault by beating and a charge of assaulting a police officer. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.
James William Matthews, 26, of Swan Lodge in Sunderland, was jailed for four months after admitting an assault by beating. He also admitted a charge of criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £700 in compensation.
Clinton Morrison, 26, of Toward Road, Sunderland, was jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months, after admitting a charge of assault by beating. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.
Desmond John Robinson, 48, of Beach Road, South Shields, was given a 12-month community order and a restraining order after admitting a breach of a non molestation order. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £85 costs.
Reece Edwin Coates, 25, of North Avenue, Usworth, Washington, was given a 12-month community order and a six-week curfew after admitting a charge of threatening behaviour, which the court found to be racially aggrevated. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.
Iain Joseph Crookes, 51, of Eden Vale, Sunderland, was given an 18-month community order and a 12-month restraining order after admitting an assault by beating. He was ordered to pay £620 costs, £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.
Declan Lancaster, 22, of Clydesdale Street, Hetton, was given a 12-month community order after admitting one charge of stealing vodka from Asda at Pennywell, Sunderland and being convicted of stealing a pedal cycle in Murton. He was ordered to pay £318 in compensation.