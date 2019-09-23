Court Round-Up: Criminal damage, theft and possession of drugs - the latest cases heard by magistrates
The following cases have been heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Jamie George Davison, 27, of Gartland Road in Grindon, Sunderland, was jailed for four months after pleading guilty to two charges of breaching a restraining order and a charge of criminal damage. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Michael Hourigan, 31, of Kirkdale Street, Hetton, was fined £80 for possession of a controlled drug in Hetton Lyon Country Park. He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.
Rhys Nesbitt, 18, of Hylton Road, was given an 18-month community order after he admitted a charge of assault by beating. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85.
Wayne Trott, 32, of South Terrace, Southwick, Sunderland, was jailed for 12 weeks for breaching a restraining order. He admitted the charge and also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.
Jade McArdle, 32, of no fixed abode, was given an 18-month community order after admitting one charge of theft, two charges of possession of drugs in Sunderland and of failing to surrender to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Julie Rennison, 40, of Abbey Drive, Houghton, was given a 12-month community order and told to pay a victim surcharge of £85 after admitting four charges of dishonestly failing to provide the Department of Work and Pensions with information of a change in circumstances which could affect carers allowance.