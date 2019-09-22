Court Round-Up: Speeding, littering and stealing from Wilkos - the latest cases heard by magistrates
The following cases were heard at Sunderland and South Tyneside Magistrates’ Courts:
Gemma Louise Glendinning, 36, of Sorley Street, Sunderland, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge after admitting a charge of speeding. She was given three penalty points on her licence.
Michael Anthony Pemberton, 35, of Thompson, Sunderland, was ordered to pay £67 compensation after admitting stealing items from Wilkos.
Omer Havel, 34, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £245 costs and a £30 victim surcharge after it was proven in his absence that he littered in the city’s Park Lane.
Samantha Jackson, 32, of Pennygate Square, Sunderland, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £245 costs and a £30 victim surcharge after it was proven in her absence that she littered in the city’s Vine Place.
Carol Siddle, 59, and William Siddle, 66, of Forster Street, Sunderland, were both ordered to pay £1,325 costs, a fine of £120 and a victim surcharge of £30, each, after they both admitted a charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice not to let their dogs cause excessive noise nuisance to neighbours.
Robert Blackwood, 42, of Neville Road, Sunderland, was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge after he admitted threatening behaviour.
Michael Green, 37, of Trajan Street, South Shields, was fined £525 and ordered to pay £500 costs and a £52 victim surcharge for failing to provide a breath specimen. He also had his licence endorsed with ten penalty points.
David Hartnack, 35, of Taunton Square, Sunderland, was fined £300, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge after admitting driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.
Stephen Watson, 37, of Chapel Row, Philadelphia, Houghton, was given an 18-month community order, a four-week curfew and two restraining orders, after admitting two charges of assault and a charge of criminal damage. He was also ordered to pay £140 in compensation, £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.