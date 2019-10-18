Crack cocaine mum stole from vulnerable man in care complex raid
A mum who stole money from a vulnerable resident during a raid at an old people's home has kept her freedom.
Jean Carr, who was on crack cocaine, "pushed past" an occupant at Lincoln Court in Hebburn to get inside his living room at the care complex then stole £220 from a trouser pocket.
The 39-year-old, of Howe Street, Hebburn, who has convictions for 63 previous offences and has served a three year sentence for a house raid in the past, pleaded guilty to burglary.
Prosecutor Emma Dowling told Newcastle Crown Court: "The occupant was present, he was vulnerable and he was targeted."
Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg sentenced Carr to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with drug rehabilitation requirements and a six month curfew from 5pm to 8am.
The judge told her: "The victim was deliberately targeted due to his vulnerability.
"On June 15 you gained entry by pushing past the occupant and stayed in his flat in the second floor for a when and then left.
"After you left, he noticed £220 had been taken by you from the pocket of his jeans, which were on the floor. "
The judge said Carr has had a "significant drug problem" and at the time of the offence was "high on crack cocaine".
He added: "It does seem to me there is finally, on your part, a recognition the root cause of your offending is your addiction to drugs and there is a real determination, finally, by you to take steps to address that addiction.
“It comes not a moment too soon."
The court heard Carr has been assessed as suitable for, and has been ordered to complete a specialist drug rehabilitation programme which involves regular testing and appearances before a judge to check her progress.