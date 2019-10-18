Crack cocaine mum stole from vulnerable man in care complex raid

A mum who stole money from a vulnerable resident during a raid at an old people's home has kept her freedom.

By Karon Kelly
Friday, 18th October 2019, 2:00 pm
Updated Friday, 18th October 2019, 2:00 pm
Jean Carr

Jean Carr, who was on crack cocaine, "pushed past" an occupant at Lincoln Court in Hebburn to get inside his living room at the care complex then stole £220 from a trouser pocket.

The 39-year-old, of Howe Street, Hebburn, who has convictions for 63 previous offences and has served a three year sentence for a house raid in the past, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told Newcastle Crown Court: "The occupant was present, he was vulnerable and he was targeted."

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg sentenced Carr to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with drug rehabilitation requirements and a six month curfew from 5pm to 8am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The judge told her: "The victim was deliberately targeted due to his vulnerability.

"On June 15 you gained entry by pushing past the occupant and stayed in his flat in the second floor for a when and then left.

"After you left, he noticed £220 had been taken by you from the pocket of his jeans, which were on the floor. "

The judge said Carr has had a "significant drug problem" and at the time of the offence was "high on crack cocaine".

He added: "It does seem to me there is finally, on your part, a recognition the root cause of your offending is your addiction to drugs and there is a real determination, finally, by you to take steps to address that addiction.

“It comes not a moment too soon."

The court heard Carr has been assessed as suitable for, and has been ordered to complete a specialist drug rehabilitation programme which involves regular testing and appearances before a judge to check her progress.