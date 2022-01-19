Crime agencies focus on search for 'Ginge' in Spain after South Shields fugitive Callum Allan list among most wanted

Callum Michael Allan is one of 12 ‘most wanted’ men at the centre of a new appeal by the National Crime Agency (NCA) who are thought to be in Spain..

The offenders are wanted for crimes including murder, large-scale drugs trafficking and supplying firearms and ammunition.

The NCA’s ‘Most Wanted’ campaign is run in conjunction with independent charity CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement and UK police forces.

Allan, 23, whose last known address was Lilac Avenue in South Shields, has twelve alleged offences against his name.

These include possession with intent to supply Class A (heroin), supply Class A (cocaine), possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving.

The NCA said Allan uses the aliases ‘Ginger’ and ‘Ginge,’ and has links with Benidorm and the Costa del Sol.

The agency said Spain is one of the most popular countries for British ex-pats and the agency said the two nations have a ‘very strong law enforcement partnership’.

A press conference in Madrid today, Wednesday, January 19, was streamed live and brought together representatives of both British and Spanish law agencies, including NCA Director General of Operations Steve Rodhouse and Spanish Security Minister Rafael Pérez Ruiz.

NCA Director of International Steve Reynolds explained why the agency was searching for Allan: "Northumbria Police are looking for him due to 12 offences committed between October 2017 and June 2019,” he said.

"Among them we have the supply of heroin and cannabis, and an attack on two police officers.

“He was supposed to go to court in April 2020, but he did not appear and he has been a fugitive since then.”

An NCA profile on Allan reads: “On June 11, 2019 police raided a house suspected to be used for drugs deals.

"Allan fled and assaulted two officers who restrained him. He was in possession of 113.29 grams of heroin. Allan was charged and appeared at court in April 2020 where he was given unconditional bail and failed to return.”

Allan is described as around 182cms tall (approximately 5ft 10ins) with fine hair, blue eyes, slim build and a Tyneside accent.

Steve Rodhouse praised the support of the Spanish authorities post-Brexit: “The UK’s departure from the EU has resulted in some changes to the processes of sharing information with our partners but this has not stopped our determination to ensure that those who seek to cause harm to our communities through organised crime are brought to justice,” he said.

“I am pleased to say the new arrangements are working incredibly well here in Spain and in other EU member states and that is thanks to the efforts of our partners.

“Our partnership with Spanish law enforcement is wider than tracking and arresting fugitives. Every day we are working hard to counter the threat of organised crime together.

“If you are a British person and you come to Spain to become involved in organised crime, we will be after you.”

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives.

