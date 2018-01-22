Dad-to-be smeared police cell with own faeces after arrest for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and unborn child

A bitter boyfriend bombarded his pregnant ex-girlfriend with sinister threats when she dumped him after finding out about his violent past.

Daniel Andrews sent his former girlfriend more than 50 texts in a two-and-a-half hour period last October, warned he would "scar her face" if she started seeing a new man and threatened her family.

Two weeks later, the 25-year-old threatened during a video call he would "kill her and her unborn child" and sent her a 47-second movie clip of himself brandishing a large kitchen knife, which he held to his own throat and threatened to use on police if she called them.

Andrews sent a photo of himself wearing a "vendetta mask" to the pregnant victim's mum, with a noose pictured in the background.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court the 20-year-old victim had ended her eight-month relationship with Andrews, who has a criminal record which includes convictions for violence, when she found out he had a “violent past”.

The victim said the texts and calls left her terrified.

She told police in a victim statement: "I believe Daniel is capable of carrying out any threats he makes. I am in fear of him."

The woman said she hoped Andrews would get the help he clearly needs.

The court heard when Andrews was arrested and taken to Southwick Police Station in Sunderland, he covered his cell in his own excrement, which resulted in a specialist cleaner being drafted in at a cost of £132.

Andrews, of Seafield Terrace, South Shields, admitted putting a person in fear of violence by harassment and causing criminal damage.

Mr Recorder Brown QC sentenced Andrews to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a five year restraining order to keep him away from the victim and her family.

The judge told Andrews, who had been in custody since November: "The messages you sent, in particular the video messages, must have been very, very frightening indeed."

The judge warned Andrews: "Any future relationship must begin with full disclosure of your past."

Glen Garland, mitigating, said Andrews spent his childhood in 46 different children's homes and has a history of mental health issues.

Mr Gatland said Andrews had been “absolutely delighted” when he found out he was going to become a father.

He added: "She ended the relationship. She said it was because she had been told about his violent past.

"She, having discovered his background, made that decision about it.

"It completely shattered his world."

Mr Gatland said Andrews satarted using cannabis while in a “downward spiral “ after the break-up, which led to the “bizarre behaviour”.

The court heard Andrews has sought help during his time in custody.