Danger driver caught with drugs two days after court appearance

A man who was caught with class A drugs just two days after being given a suspended sentence has walked free from court again.

“Stupid” Raja Hussain was sentenced for dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and driving whilst disqualified at a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on May 29.

The judge sentenced him to a 12 month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

However, Prosecutor Vince Ward explained that just two days after avoiding jail, the 30-year-old was found in possession of a wrap of cocaine.

Mr Ward said: “On 31 May the defendant was arrested in respect of these matters.

“Following his arrest he was found to be in possession of a small wrap of cannabis.

“He admitted that it was his for his own use.”

Mr Ward told Newcastle Crown Court how Hussain has 17 previous convictions, and had recently been bailed to Leicester.

Shaun Routledge, defending, said: “He had the good sense to admit to possession immediately.

“He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

Judge Simon Batiste sentenced Hussain, of George Scott Street, South Shields, to a 12 month community order with rehabilitation requirements.

He also extended the length of the suspension for the driving sentence to two years.

Judge Batiste said: “On May 29 of this year, a judge in this building gave you a suspended sentence.

“I am entirely sure he told you that if you commit any further offences that the chances were that you would go to prison.

“Yet two days later you were in possession of a wrap of cocaine.

“It was gross stupidity to do that.

“You pleaded guilty, you are working and you are on a curfew.

“I am going to give you a chance.

“I want you to work.

“Jailing you would bring shame on your family and will ruin your life and I don’t want that to happen.

“You are sailing very close to the wind.”