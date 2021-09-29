Dashcam appeal after cyclist suffers serious injuries in South Shields collision

Now police are appealing for any witnesses – and especially anyone with dashcam footage – to come forward.

Police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedal bike at the junction of John Reid Road and Chesterton Road, South Shields at around 7.30pm on Thursday, September 23.

It was reported the cyclist had been travelling northbound towards the A1300 when for reasons yet to be established, he collided with a grey Peugeot which was travelling west.

The collision occurred at the junction of Chesterton Road and John Reid Road. Picture: Google Images

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the man, aged 49, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the incident was launched by officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department.

Enquiries have been ongoing and officers are now asking for anyone who might have seen the incident, or have dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Ray Lowery said: “This is a really serious incident which has sadly resulted in a man being hospitalised and we wish him a full recovery.

“We are determined to establish what happened in those moments leading up to the collision and have already spoken with a number of witnesses and reviewed CCTV.

“We are now asking for anyone who hasn’t been in touch with us to contact us immediately. We are also especially keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.”

“If you have information which can help please contact police using the Tell us Something page on the force website quoting log NP-20210923-0944.