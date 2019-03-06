Dealer caught with 85 bars of cannabis worth £20,000 in his rucksack

A dealer caught carrying over £20,000 worth of cannabis in his rucksack has been put behind bars.

Jonathan Hatch had 85 100g bars of the drug in his backpack when he was stopped by the police in October last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 28-year-old, who was riding a motorbike, had been observed travelling in convoy with a Mercedes from South Shields to Cramlington and back that day.

He was pulled over on his return to South Tyneside.

Prosecutor Harry Hadfield told the court: "The bag had a quantity of cannabis in it. It was a black rucksack containing packages, 85 bars, each 100g."

Mr Hadfield said the bars were worth £8,500 in bulk, or up to £21,250 if sold as street deals.

Hatch, of Durham Drive, Jarrow, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property in relation to £150 seized by police from the Mercedes.

Mr Recorder Ben Nolan QC sentenced Hatch to 10 months behind bars with an eight month driving ban.

The judge told him; "You were observed when riding your motorbike on October 4 last year and ultimately stopped and in the rucksack on your back were packages comprising of 8.5 kilos of cannabis."

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act, it was ruled that Hatch made £8,500 through his crimes and has been ordered to pay back £900, which is from the money that was seized and from the sale of the bike.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Hatch, who has no previous record of drugdealing, has been in custody since his arrest.