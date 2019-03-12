Do you know these men? CCTV images released following burglary in Jarrow

CCTV images have been issued of two men police would like to trace following a burglary in Jarrow.

An investigation is ongoing after a woman's purse was stolen from her home in Parkfield.

Do you know these two men?

The victim heard someone enter her home but presumed it was one of her children. She contacted the police the following day after discovering her purse was missing.

The two men in the CCTV images were known to have been in the area when a bank garden, which was inside the stolen purse, was used at a service station on York Avenue, in Jarrow.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "On November 21 last year, police received a report of a burglary on Parkfield, Jarrow.

"It was reported that individuals had entered an address at around 3.30pm on November 20 and stolen the occupant’s purse before making off.

"An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and as part of their inquiries, police have now identified two men they would like to speak to.

"They were known to have been in the area when a bank card, which was inside the suspected stolen purse, was used at a service station on York Avenue, Jarrow, on November 21.

"The men could have information that may assist officers with the investigation."

The men or anyone who recognises them is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1067 211118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.