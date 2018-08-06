England cricketer Ben Stokes to go on trial for affray charge

England cricketer Ben Stokes has arrived at court where he will go on trial for affray.

he 27-year-old all-rounder and two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, all deny the charge.

Stokes, Ali and Hale are jointly charged over a fracas in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol on September 25 last year - several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

Wearing a blue suit and red tie, Stokes was driven to the city's Crown Court in a silver people carrier and walked straight into the building flanked by the media.

The charge he faces states that their "conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety", contrary to section 3(1) and (7) of the Public Order Act 1986.

A 27-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.

The trial before Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, is expected to last between five and seven days in courtroom one.

Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England. Without him, England lost the Ashes to Australia 4-0.

He has since played in the Test series against New Zealand, Pakistan and last week starring as England beat India at Edgbaston.

Stokes, of Stockton Road, Castle Eden, Durham; Ali, of Forest Road, Bristol; and Hale, of Burghill Road, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, are on bail.