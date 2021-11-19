Ex-independent South Tyneside councillor John Robertson to stand trial accused of harassment against Labour councillor Geraldine Kilgour
A former South Tyneside councillor faces trial accused of harassment against a serving council member.
John Robertson, 55, is accused of embarking on unlawful conduct against Fellgate Labour councillor Geraldine Kilgour.
Robertson, of Witton Road, Hebburn, denied a charge of harassment without violence at a hearing before borough magistrates.
Robertson will be tried over an expected two days at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17.
His alleged harassment of Coun Kilgour happened between January 1 and April 19 in Jarrow.
Robertson was elected as an independent councillor to the three-strong Fellgate ward in 2019, serving alongside Cllr Kilgour and a second Labour member.
He quit his position in June 2021, then stood to reclaim his seat in the subsequent by-election in July, but came second behind Labour’s Jay Potts, who took the top spot with a 295-vote majority and a 49% share of votes cast.