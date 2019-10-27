Exposure at Metro station, cable theft and assaulting police: The latest cases heard in court-up

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Mark John Henderson, 41, of Bradley Avenue, South Shields, was given an 11-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment and breaching a community order. He was also made subject of a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

Aaron Green 21, of Hylton Castle Road, Sunderland, was given a 12-month community order after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50, costs of £110 and a surcharge of £40.

Shaun Bradley Morson, 36, of Wellington Court, Washington, was committed to prison for 17 weeks, suspended or 12 months, after admitting a charge of having a kitchen knife in a public place. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

Georgia Wells, 28, of Orchid Close, South Shields, was given a 12-month community order after admitting a charge of assault and of failing to surrender to bail. She was placed on a 12-month restraining order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £100 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marek Kisala, 39, of Tunstall Road, Sunderland, was placed on a sex offenders register for five years after he admitted exposing himself at Felling Metro Station. He was given a two-year community order and told to pay a surcharge of £85.