Families urged ‘don’t suffer in silence’ over antisocial behaviour

Residents in Hebburn have received a knock on the door from police as part of an initiative to encourage victims of antisocial behaviour to come forward and report incidents.

Over the last fortnight, officers, with help from the police cadets, have been out delivering leaflets and chatting to families living on a number of streets including Elmfield Road, Clyde Avenue, Rutland Road and Suffolk Road with a clear message – ‘don’t suffer in silence’.

A day of action was held on October 29, in collaboration with South Tyneside Homes, in a bid to understand and address concerns raised by residents about frequent disorder that has been making life a misery for some in the town.

Inspector Denise Easdon, of Northumbria Police, said: “It was a hugely successful day and we received some very positive feedback from residents who are sick of having their lives disrupted by the actions of a mindless few.

“Over the coming weeks, we will continue to tackle offenders and reassure members of the community that we take reports of antisocial behaviour incredibly seriously.

“Our message to residents is simple – if you see any incidents of antisocial behaviour, we want to hear about them. You can report in confidence and your identity will be protected if you come forward with any information.”

“By working hand-in-hand with residents, we can then identify those involved in such behaviour and ensure appropriate action is taken against them.”

Councillor Nancy Maxwell, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council said: “We know that anti-social behaviour is a concern for communities, with the actions of a small minority affecting the quality of life for local residents.

“We take reports of antisocial behaviour extremely seriously and are committed to working with our partners at Northumbria Police and South Tyneside Homes, to resolve issues, not just in these areas but across the Borough.

“We need the support of local residents to be able to address concerns and would continue to encourage people to report incidents providing as much information as possible.