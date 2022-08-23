FISE AMES MURDER TRIAL: Victim stabbed ten times in legs after being targeted by three killers, court told

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Riches, Michael Raine and Scott Mitchell went into Faisal Ames Abdou's home, in South Shields, in the early hours of the morning andsubjected him to a deadly knife attack, it is claimed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the killer trio were caught on CCTV camera as they walked towards the flat where Mr Abdou, who was known as Fise, was living and audio footage, which was played to jurors, captured the sounds of a "disturbance" during the short time they were inside.

Prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon QC told the court Mr Abdou, who was 25, was taken to South Tyneside District Hospital after the attack but died through blood loss.

Three men are on trial accused of the murder of Fise Ames, inset, in South Shields.

The court heard one of his wounds, which was below his right knee, cut a major vein in half and would have been fatal on its own.

A pathologist concluded the other wounds contributed to the loss of blood which killed him.

Riches, 24, of Wycliffe Avenue, Newcastle, Raine, 35, of Grace House, Percy Main, North Tyneside, and Mitchell, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder and are being tried by a jury.

Mr Fitzgibbon has told jurors the three accused men and their victim lived in a "dark and dangerous world", "a world where violence was common place" and were drug users.

The court heard in the early hours of March 5 Mr Abdou was in the bedroom of a flat he was sharing with Brandon Cairns at Marshall Wallace Road, South Shields.

Mr Fitzgibbon said Mr Abdou and Mr Cairns had been friends since childhood and had been out together on the night of March 4 then returned home and smoked cannabis.

The court heard shortly before the three killers arrived at the flat, Mr Cairns had received a phone call from someone, asking if they could come over.

Mr Fitzgibbon said: "The prosecution say this was a phone call made by Mr Mitchell.

"Mr Cairns, shortly after the call, heard a knock and opened the door.

"He saw Mr Raine, who he knew, and the two other men. Their faces were partly covered with bandanas, he says.

"They came in he thought, at first, for a party but, the prosecution say, Mr Raine then produced a knife and held it to Mr Cairns' abdomen and said 'I wouldn't go in there if I were you', while the other two, Mr Riches and Mr Mitchell, went into the bedroom where Faisal was.

"He was in or on his bed.

"Brandon Cairns heard fighting and raised voices from the room. "

Mr Fitzgibbon said the three men left the flat after a "couple of minutes" and added: "Cairns then went into the bedroom and saw blood streaming from Faisal's legs.

"Faisal said, 'Brandon, I've been stabbed'. Mr Cairns called 999 for an ambulance."

Mr Fitzgibbon said police, paramedics and hospital doctors tried to save Mr Abdou but he had "lost too much blood" and was pronounced dead at 4.45am on March 5.