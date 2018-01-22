Five teens arrested after death of 17-year-old in Jarrow crash

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a crash in which a 17-year-old boy died.

The arrests were made following the death of the teen - named today by police as Tyler Clarke, from the Jarrow area - in the early hours of Sunday.

Holland Park Drive, Jarrow. Credit: Google.

It follows a collision between a Mitsubishi Colt and a Land Rover Discovery on Holland Park Drive in Jarrow.

It happened at about 3am, on Sunday January 21.

The arrested teenagers were aged between 15 and 18. A further person handed themselves in to police voluntarily.

Northumbria Police is appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

The force said: "At about 3am, Sunday January 21, police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Holland Park Drive in Jarrow.

"Emergency services attended the scene after a Mitsubishi Colt had collided with a Land Rover Discovery.

"Sadly a 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An investigation is ongoing into the incident and officers are asking anyone with any information, or who witnessed the collision, to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 163 21/01/18."

Meanwhile, tributes to tragic the tragic teen have continued to pour in.

Motor Patrols Sergeant Jason Ryder added: “Our thoughts are with Tyler’s family, they are being supported by family liaison officers as we carry out our enquiries and we ask their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision and would ask anyone who may have seen what happened to get in contact with us.”