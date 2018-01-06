Footage captures moment burglar strikes at Jarrow community centre

CCTV footage has caught the moment a man on a bike broke into a community centre.

The incident happened this morning shortly before 8am at Hedworthfield Community Association in Jarrow.

Video recorded by staff at Hedworthfield CA shows the thief, who is dressed in a black jacket with a grey stripe, approach the door of the building with a crow bar.

He is then seen emerging with a number of carrier bags and other items before riding off on his bike.

Staff at the centre told the Gazette they were heartbroken by the theft, as the items stolen were helping to raise money for Brogan Shanley, who is due to travel to America to receive treatment for a brain tumour.

Her mum Ingrid added: "Everyone has been fantastic with helping us raise the funds, so this is absolutely shocking as it is taking away from people who need it most."

An image taken from the CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 using reference 0230 06/01/18.

Damage caused to the building.